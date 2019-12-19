Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NGLOY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Anglo American from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Societe Generale downgraded Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas cut Anglo American from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NGLOY stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 63,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.74. Anglo American has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $14.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

