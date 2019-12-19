Apollo Currency Hits Market Capitalization of $10.85 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $10.85 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and BitMart. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007704 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009083 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001625 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000489 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

