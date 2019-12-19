Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.77

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.77 and traded as high as $14.98. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 52,463 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 78,186 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 123,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 21,607 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 431,182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,048 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,996 shares in the last quarter.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

