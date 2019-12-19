Appulse (CVE:APL) Shares Down 7.5%

Appulse Corp. (CVE:APL)’s stock price was down 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, approximately 30,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 14,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 million and a PE ratio of 6.38.

About Appulse (CVE:APL)

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in North America and internationally. It also offers maintenance services, and consulting and design advice to industries; and machining services for equipment repairs, as well as manufactures parts.

