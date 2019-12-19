Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Shares Gap Up to $4.07

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.98, but opened at $4.07. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 3,411,391 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.83. The company has a market cap of $225.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.75.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 8.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 92,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 228,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

