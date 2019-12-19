Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Archrock and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of AROC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,828. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 2.80. Archrock has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $244.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.90 million. Archrock had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archrock news, CEO D Bradley Childers bought 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,195,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,760,589. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 261,110 shares of company stock valued at $324,823 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 1,041.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,928,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,044,000 after buying an additional 7,234,028 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,939,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Archrock by 117.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Archrock by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,991,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,511,000 after acquiring an additional 841,994 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth $6,413,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

