Argentum Silver (CVE:ASL) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Argentum Silver Corp (CVE:ASL) were up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 24,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26.

About Argentum Silver (CVE:ASL)

Argentum Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. It holds 100% interests in the Coyote and Victoria projects situated in the state of Jalisco; and a 100% interest in Butt Township comprising 10 unpatented mining claims located in Butt Township, Ontario.

