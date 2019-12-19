ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) shares rose 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.98, approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,564,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter.

