Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $16.12, approximately 1,807 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 11,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 40,236 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $795,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

