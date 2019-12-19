Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their sell rating on shares of Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ARW. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Arrow Global Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 294.86 ($3.88).

Shares of LON:ARW traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 263.60 ($3.47). 922,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 610.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Arrow Global Group has a twelve month low of GBX 166.20 ($2.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 284.58 ($3.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $466.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 219.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 224.84.

In other Arrow Global Group news, insider Andrew C. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £23,800 ($31,307.55). Insiders bought a total of 10,133 shares of company stock worth $2,409,913 over the last three months.

About Arrow Global Group

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

