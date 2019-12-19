Aryacoin Reaches One Day Volume of $12,830.00 (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $779,449.00 and $12,830.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aryacoin has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013621 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000584 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About Aryacoin

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,327,497 coins and its circulating supply is 122,027,508 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

