ASOS (LON:ASC) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASC. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASOS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,313.44 ($43.59).

LON:ASC traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,130 ($41.17). 236,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.81. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,131.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,816.35.

In other ASOS news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total value of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33). Also, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total value of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

