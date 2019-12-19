Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,859,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 19,483.96%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,913,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 700,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

