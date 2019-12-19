AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Sells $216,420.07 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $216,420.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AutoNation stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.36. 291,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.85. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AutoNation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AN. ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

