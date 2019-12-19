Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Stock Price Down 10%

Avidian Gold Corp (CVE:AVG) shares fell 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 40,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 50,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 million and a PE ratio of 22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.53.

About Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG)

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 105.5 square kilometers located in Alaska; the Amanita property comprising 88 claims covering an area of 14.6 square kilometers located to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; the Dome Hill project consisting of 78 unpatented and 2 patented claims covering an area of 600 hectares in Nevada; and the Jungo Property comprising 235 claims covering an area of 20 square kilometers located in Jackson Mountains, Nevada.

