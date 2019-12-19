Avista (NYSE:AVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.40

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.40 and last traded at $49.33, with a volume of 4191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.21.

AVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Williams Capital cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avista from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.47.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Avista had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $283.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.46%.

In related news, insider Broomfield Robert 225,944 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $42,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Avista by 101.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avista in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 112.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 553.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

