Azart (AZART) Market Cap Tops $273.00

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Azart has a market capitalization of $273.00 and $1.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azart coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Azart has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Azart alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013457 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Azart

Azart (CRYPTO:AZART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official website is azartpay.com . Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay

Buying and Selling Azart

Azart can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.