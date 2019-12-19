Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.98

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $2.99. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 883 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.60 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58,409 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 123.4% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 391,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 216,000 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

