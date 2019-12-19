Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Baidu from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Baidu from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura decreased their price objective on Baidu from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Baidu from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.56 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.00.
Shares of BIDU stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,883. Baidu has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.77.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
