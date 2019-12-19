Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Baidu from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Baidu from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura decreased their price objective on Baidu from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Baidu from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.56 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,883. Baidu has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 64.8% during the second quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,367,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $277,895,000 after purchasing an additional 930,874 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,216,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,933,000 after buying an additional 681,970 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 1,299.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 677,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,482,000 after buying an additional 628,859 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,328,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,933,000 after buying an additional 535,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,001,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,583,000 after buying an additional 499,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

