Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA) traded up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 135.02 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 133.75 ($1.76), 620,266 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133 ($1.75).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 134.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 137.18.

In other news, insider Graham Paterson bought 15,000 shares of Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($26,835.04).

