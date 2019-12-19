Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.47.

Balchem has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Balchem has a payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Balchem to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.69. 42 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,730. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.59. Balchem has a 1 year low of $73.16 and a 1 year high of $106.56. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Balchem had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $158.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Balchem will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Balchem in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

