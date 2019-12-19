Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Up 6%

Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) shares shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.98 and last traded at $33.01, 989,469 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 76% from the average session volume of 563,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMA shares. Citigroup cut Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Banco Macro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.53. Banco Macro had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $490.69 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Banco Macro by 641.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

