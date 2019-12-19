Band Protocol Price Reaches $0.25 (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003431 BTC on major exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and $735,568.00 worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00185828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.01182173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025444 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00120309 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,100,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Band Protocol Token Trading

Band Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

