Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Senior Officer Richard D. Rudderham Sells 313 Shares

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) Senior Officer Richard D. Rudderham sold 313 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.47, for a total value of C$32,699.11.

Shares of BMO opened at C$101.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$100.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$97.85. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$86.25 and a one year high of C$106.51. The company has a market cap of $64.98 billion and a PE ratio of 11.74.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.84 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$115.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$105.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$105.50.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.