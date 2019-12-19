Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Receives $264.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $270.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $267.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,947. The stock has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Becton Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $272.94.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,331 shares of company stock worth $6,508,723. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $866,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

