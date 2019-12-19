Bezant (BZNT) Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Bezant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Bibox, IDEX and Bilaxy. Bezant has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $191,208.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bezant has traded 42.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00186853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.01200801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025522 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00120643 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,149,500 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io

Bezant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, IDEX, Bilaxy and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

