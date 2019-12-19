Bezant Market Capitalization Reaches $2.74 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Bibox, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, Bezant has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar. Bezant has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $165,311.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00185198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.99 or 0.01179981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025198 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119954 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,149,500 tokens. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Fatbtc, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

