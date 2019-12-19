BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut BGC Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of BGC Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

BGC Partners stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 760,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.44. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth $6,086,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BGC Partners by 48.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter worth about $396,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 19.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 27,249 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

