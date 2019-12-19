BidaskClub Lowers FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) to Sell

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FSV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on FirstService from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

FSV traded up $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.87. 179,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,217. FirstService has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $111.08. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.81.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $672.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. FirstService’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 120.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth $335,000. 60.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

