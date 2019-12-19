BidaskClub Upgrades Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Hold

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $109.00 price target on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.17.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,888. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $109.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sarah Bany sold 10,663 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $976,837.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,730,398.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 113,007 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $10,246,344.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,871,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,388,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456 in the last ninety days. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,077,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $308,249,000 after buying an additional 50,087 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,971,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,627,000 after purchasing an additional 369,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 90,583 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 221.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 430,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,104,000 after purchasing an additional 296,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.