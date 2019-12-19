BidaskClub Upgrades Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) to Buy

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ EBTC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.50. 11,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,628. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Enterprise Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $394.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.57 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 21.64%.

In related news, EVP Diane J. Silva sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $31,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,624.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,850 shares of company stock worth $57,600. 20.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 267,993 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,720 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 48,418 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

