Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Receives $73.55 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHVN. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $89.00 target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In related news, insider Elyse Stock sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $36,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 3,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $208,673.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,023 shares of company stock worth $1,882,127. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 21.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 21.5% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BHVN traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $52.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,597. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $67.86.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -7.55 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

