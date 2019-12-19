Bitcoin Interest Price Reaches $0.0339 on Major Exchanges (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Bitfinex. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $621,938.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00398940 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00073239 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00103242 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003383 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00001111 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

