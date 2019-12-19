BitCoin One (BTCONE) Price Up 54.1% This Week

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. BitCoin One has a total market cap of $46,881.00 and approximately $441.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCoin One has traded 54.1% higher against the dollar. One BitCoin One token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00184889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.01186742 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00120262 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BitCoin One

BitCoin One’s total supply is 12,494,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,494,861 tokens. BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCoin One is www.bitcoinone.io

Buying and Selling BitCoin One

BitCoin One can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoin One should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoin One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

