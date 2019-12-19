Bitcoinus (BITS) Reaches One Day Volume of $14,697.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $20.00 and $14,697.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 64% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00059387 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00086401 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000856 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00061331 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,132.86 or 0.99391895 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

