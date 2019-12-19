bitUSD (BITUSD) Trading 2.9% Lower This Week

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. bitUSD has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $2,306.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitUSD token can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00007166 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. In the last week, bitUSD has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00186122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.61 or 0.01174884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025673 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120365 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD launched on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,812,390 tokens. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org . bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD . bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

