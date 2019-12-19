Blocknet Trading 9.1% Higher This Week (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00009024 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $11,559.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,375,436 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

