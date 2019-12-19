Blue Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $63.00 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Blue Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange and YoBit. Blue Protocol has a total market cap of $170,239.00 and $63.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded down 49.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.23 or 0.06274996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026167 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000312 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002525 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

