Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BPMC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, September 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James raised Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

NASDAQ BPMC traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $78.28. 603,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,172. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $102.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 2,258.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The company’s revenue was up 734.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $622,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,198.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415 shares in the company, valued at $31,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,022 shares of company stock worth $1,575,382 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 198.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 28,349 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

