BMO Capital Markets Increases Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target to C$7.00

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$7.60 target price on Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Silvercorp Metals stock traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$6.97. 134,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,815. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.60 and a 1 year high of C$7.69.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$65.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 36,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.31, for a total transaction of C$227,073.60. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.27, for a total value of C$188,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,188,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,526,684.80. Insiders sold a total of 113,000 shares of company stock worth $714,406 over the last ninety days.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

