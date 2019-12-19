Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Boyd Group Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$566.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$562.93 million.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

