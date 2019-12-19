Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

BRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Brixmor Property Group from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.65.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 969,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,603. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $292.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.54%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $165,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $294,795 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,077,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,865,000 after buying an additional 934,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,888,000 after purchasing an additional 99,775 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,475,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,843,000 after purchasing an additional 659,885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,802,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,158,000 after purchasing an additional 116,348 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,487,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,228,000 after purchasing an additional 67,306 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

