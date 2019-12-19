Brokerages Anticipate Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Eaton Vance reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eaton Vance.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $433.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.42 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 54,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,534,010.11. Also, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $168,547.29. Insiders sold a total of 159,741 shares of company stock worth $7,335,760 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.34. 3,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,424. Eaton Vance has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton Vance (EV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.