Brokerages Anticipate Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $415.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) to post $415.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $420.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $412.10 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $398.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $415.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.16 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

Shares of MAA traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.87. The stock had a trading volume of 910,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $140.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

In related news, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $469,087.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

