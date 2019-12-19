Brokerages Anticipate VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Brokerages expect VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) to post sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for VF’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.39 billion and the highest is $3.44 billion. VF reported sales of $3.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VF will report full-year sales of $11.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $11.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VF.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.07.

NYSE VFC traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.50. 2,102,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,608. VF has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.62. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

In other VF news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,772,045.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of VF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of VF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 613 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

