Brokerages Expect Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce $3.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.06 billion. Adobe reported sales of $2.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year sales of $13.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.13 billion to $13.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $15.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Adobe from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.63.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,948 shares of company stock worth $2,013,418 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.38. 2,331,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.54. Adobe has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $326.82.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

