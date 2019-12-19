Brokerages Expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $534.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will post $534.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $539.62 million and the lowest is $529.43 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $486.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.37). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CMP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.02. 291,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,888. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.76. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $60.14. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.22%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

