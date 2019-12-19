Brokerages Expect Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) to post $5.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.62 billion and the lowest is $5.34 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $5.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $21.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.94 billion to $21.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $22.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Marriott International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.64.

In other news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $147,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Marriott III sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $3,044,510.00. Insiders have sold a total of 100,356 shares of company stock worth $14,342,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 14,728.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,967,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,550,000 after buying an additional 1,000,762 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Marriott International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,105,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,125,000 after buying an additional 698,009 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,173,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Marriott International by 809.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,392,000 after buying an additional 439,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.55. 1,201,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,123. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $100.62 and a 12-month high of $149.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

