Brokerages Expect MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $804.28 Million

Equities analysts expect MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report sales of $804.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $793.12 million and the highest is $814.63 million. MAXIMUS posted sales of $664.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MAXIMUS.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $754.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $808,683.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $502,985.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,871 shares of company stock worth $2,830,978. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 6.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,805 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MAXIMUS in the third quarter valued at $1,125,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MAXIMUS by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 196,982 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.71. The company had a trading volume of 382,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,146. MAXIMUS has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $82.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from MAXIMUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

