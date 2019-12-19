Brokerages Expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to post sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.41 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $4.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $15.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.98 billion to $16.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.87 billion to $17.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ross Stores.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

In other news, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $1,629,900.00. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,522,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,232,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,308,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $625,339,000 after purchasing an additional 119,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,228,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $684,193,000 after purchasing an additional 138,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,848,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $480,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,858,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $283,334,000 after purchasing an additional 447,581 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROST traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,812,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,268. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $117.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ross Stores (ROST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.